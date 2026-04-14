Lim Ji Yeon Meets Heo Nam Jun As She Crosses From The Joseon Era To Modern Day In Posters For New Drama “My Royal Nemesis”

Upcoming SBS drama “My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new posters!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The posters highlight the fateful encounter between Kang Dan Shim (Lim Ji Yeon) and Cha Se Gye. The two face each other in the same space but from different times. The mirrored composition shows Dan Shim in 18th-century Joseon and Se Gye in 21st-century South Korea. Between them is a sense of curiosity about each other’s worlds, caution, and a fated attraction. Even with a single exchange of eye contact, they give off a strong presence.

Dan Shim’s line, “Joseon villainess falls into the new world,” and Se Gye’s line, “Se Gye collides with a strange villainess,” build tension toward their fateful meeting, captured by the phrase, “The villainess meets a new world.”

It remains to be seen how Dan Shim, who is born into a low status but rises to become a royal concubine and ultimately becomes a notorious villainess who shakes Joseon, becomes entangled with another villain Cha Se Gye from a different world.

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” on Viki below:

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And Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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