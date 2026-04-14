Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won Face Final Choice Between Alliance And Betrayal In “Climax” Finale

ENA’s drama “Climax” has revealed key points to watch ahead of its finale tonight!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

After the video leak scandal involving Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won), her relationship with Bang Tae Seop has completely fractured, and the two will face off once again in the final episode. With the election approaching, they confront each other over responsibility and involvement in the Seo Young Sang case. Once accomplices who covered up and exploited the incident together, they now stand in opposition, each holding information that could bring the other down.

Bang Tae Seop is forced to make a choice for his political survival, while Chu Sang Ah stands at a crossroads over how to reveal the truth behind the incident that destroyed her. Whether they will join hands again or completely turn their backs on each other remains a key point of interest.

Having lost both his political foundation and financial backing, Bang Tae Seop now possesses materials related to illegal funds from the opposing camp. He stands in a position to launch a final counterattack by exposing the information to the media and potentially turning the tide of the election. However, such a decision could also lead to irreversible consequences. As someone who has already lost everything, whether he will go through with the exposure or choose another path is expected to be a decisive factor in the election’s outcome.

Meanwhile, Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young), who has long designed the power structure centered around Son Guk Won (Joo Jin Mo), continues to play a key role in election strategy in the finale. She remains in contact with figures on Son Guk Won’s side, coordinating media responses and campaign messaging to maintain their advantage. However, the situation begins to shift rapidly with the re-emergence of materials left behind by Hwang Jeong Won (Nana), including black box footage and a list detailing illicit funds and connections between figures in the political and entertainment worlds. As the carefully maintained power structure begins to crack, attention is focused on how Lee Yang Mi will attempt to regain control.

How will the secrets and evidence Bang Tae Seop, Chu Sang Ah, and Lee Yang Mi each hold will collide, and how will the full truth behind the hidden events finally come to light?

The final episode of “Climax” airs on April 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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