Watch: Kim Hyang Gi's Imagination About Her Teachers Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, And More Run Wild In 'Absolute Value Of Romance' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Absolute Value of Romance” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

The newly released character teaser introduces Yeo Eui Ju’s new teachers one at a time. There’s Ga Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon), an intelligent math teacher who refuses to deal with Yeo Eui Ju’s nonsense and the multilingual Noh Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun) who tells Yeo Eui Ju, “I know everything.” PE teacher Jung Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck) tells Yeo Eui Ju, “Blink twice if you’re being threatened by the math teacher,” while Korean language teacher Yoon Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu) sports heartwarming vibes.

Yeo Eui Ju begins to formulate fictional characters based on her teachers for her BL web novel. Ga Woo Su suddenly becomes the obsessive “Ju Si On,” while Jung Gi Jeon is the bold “Kang Tae Ha.” Yoon Dong Ju is the soft-hearted “Choi Yoon,” and Noh Da Ju is the wealthy “Han Jae Min.” As the characters fight over “Choi Yoon,” Yeo Eui Ju yells, “Cut!” signaling a full-stop to her imagination while resolving to make the best use of her teachers as characters in her novel.

Watch the teaser below!

“Absolute Value of Romance” will premiere on April 17 at 8 p.m. KST via Coupang Play.

Watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Sohn Jeong Hyuck in “You Are the Apple of My Eye” on Viki:

Watch Now