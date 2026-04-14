Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Sung Min, And More Form Expedition Team To Retrieve “Sacred Jewel” In New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has unveiled its first character stills!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

The drama is helmed by director Jung Dae Yoon of “Reborn Rich,” “W,” and “She Was Pretty,” and penned by writer Jung Hyun Min of “The Nokdu Flower” and “Assembly.”

The newly released character stills capture the intertwined stories of five central figures, each driven by their own beliefs and pasts.

Ahn Bo Hyun stars as Baek Gyeol, the expedition unit’s special commander tasked with retrieving the sacred relic—often likened to a Goryeo-era “Holy Grail.” Once a member of the royal guard, Baek Gyeol is assigned to the dangerous mission after falling in love with the emperor’s daughter, effectively being sent into peril. In the still, his sorrowful gaze and composed appearance hint at a character who balances stubborn resolve with hidden passion and innocence.

Lee Sung Min takes on the role of Choi Gu, the leader of the elite Goryeo unit “Yabyeolcho.” A seasoned veteran who has survived countless battles, Choi Gu is appointed to lead the expedition alongside the inexperienced Baek Gyeol. His face bears the scars of war and the weight of past events, with Lee Sung Min’s commanding performance expected to bring depth to the character’s hardened perspective.

Claudia Kim plays Princess Wang Hee, the emperor’s youngest daughter, exuding a bold and commanding aura in her still. Having closed off her heart after enduring a political marriage and personal loss, she lives a quiet life in Gyeonghwa Palace—until her encounter with Baek Gyeol stirs long-suppressed emotions. Her cold, unreadable gaze reflects a steadfast inner strength that remains unshaken despite the scrutiny surrounding her.

Ha Yun Kyung transforms into Geol Seung, the owner of a tavern in Ganghwa Island and a guide for the team. Joining the mission at Baek Gyeol’s request, she brings a free-spirited charm and unpredictable energy to the journey. Her bright, playful expression in the still highlights the character’s lively personality, while her resilience adds vitality to the story.

Yoon Kyun Sang plays Wang Mu, the defense commander of Wonju Fortress and Princess Wang Hee’s first love. Clad in armor atop a horse, he exudes a quiet yet firm presence. A distant royal relative sidelined by political forces, Wang Mu has spent his life on the fringes, carrying the pain of having once let Wang Hee go. Now, he finds himself once again at the center of fate’s turning tides.

JTBC’s “Sacred Jewel” is slated to premiere in the second half of the year.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Noryang: Deadly Sea” on Viki below:

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