Red Velvet’s Yeri (Kim Ye Rim) And Kang Sang Jun Take Refuge By The Sea As Divers In “Azure Spring”

Red Velvet’s Yeri (Kim Ye Rim) and Kang Sang Jun’s new drama has unveiled new posters!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Azure Spring” is a healing youth drama that follows Seo Anna (Kim Ye Rim), who has come to a standstill out of fear of the future, and Yoon Deok Hyun, who remains trapped in the past and unable to move forward. As they live as a haenyeo (female diver) and haenam (male diver), the two gradually grow through one another.

The drama is set against the picturesque islands of Hallyeohaesang National Park in Tongyeong. The sea is portrayed not merely as a backdrop, but as a space for challenge and growth that sets stagnant lives back into motion. In addition, dishes made with fresh local ingredients from the Tongyeong sea will be woven into the story, offering another layer of visual appeal.

Kim Ye Rim stars as Seo Anna, a former national youth athlete whose sports career ended due to injury. With her dreams shattered, she goes to her mother’s hometown, where she meets Deok Hyun and begins a new dream.

Kang Sang Jun portrays Deok Hyun, a former special forces soldier who now lives quietly in a seaside village, distancing himself from others due to a dark rumor labeling him a “murderer.”

“Azure Spring” is set to premiere on May 11 at 11 p.m. via MBN Plus.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ye Rim in “BITCH X RICH 2”:

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Also check out Kang Sang Jun in “Dear Hyeri” below:

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