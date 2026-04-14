Wanna One Teases Unique Room Concepts Showcasing Each Member’s Personality In “WANNA ONE GO: Back to Base”

Wanna One’s highly anticipated reunion variety show “WANNA ONE GO: Back to Base” has unveiled its main poster.

The poster features all 11 members inside a massive, house-like “base,” with each member expressing their individuality through their own uniquely designed room. Portrayed as adorable illustrated characters, they showcase their distinct tastes and personalities through different room concepts.

From Park Ji Hoon hugging a teddy bear, to Hwang Minhyun holding cleaning tools, and Kim Jae Hwan posing with workout equipment, each room cleverly reflects the members’ traits—raising curiosity about how these spaces will be brought to life on the show.

In addition, Mnet Plus announced that a pre-release video titled “WANNA ONE GO: Back to Base B-Side” will drop on April 21 at 6 p.m. KST via Mnet Plus, as well as on official social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram.

The video will capture the members reuniting for their first official group meal in seven years as they begin filming the reality show, offering fans a glimpse of their long-awaited reunion.

“WANNA ONE GO: Back to Base” premieres on April 28 at 6 p.m. KST via Mnet Plus and will also air on Mnet at 8 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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Also watch Hwang Minhyun in “Study Group”:

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