Jung Woo, Krystal, Shin Seung Ho, And More Bring Unique Personalities To Life In “Audition 109” Posters

“Audition 109” has unveiled new character posters ahead of its release!

A sequel to Jung Woo’s representative film “Wish,” “Audition 109” follows Jjanggu (Jung Woo), who leaves Busan for Seoul to chase his dream of becoming an actor. Despite struggling to make ends meet and facing repeated rejection, he refuses to give up, returning to audition rooms time and again.

In his poster, Jjanggu, who dreams of becoming an actor, is seen staring straight ahead with his cap pulled low. His calm yet unwavering gaze reflects the persistence of youth that continues to rise again despite repeated failures, conveying his determination to endure in the unfamiliar city of Seoul.

Meanwhile, Min Hee (Krystal) fixes her gaze on someone with a calm expression. However, her hard-to-read eyes and distant demeanor reveal complex emotions, caught between drawing closer and pulling away.

Jang Jae (Shin Seung Ho) appears slightly flustered, his momentary honesty contrasting with his usual bravado, highlighting his down-to-earth charm as Jjanggu’s close friend.

In contrast, Joon Sang (Hyun Bong Sik) wears a relaxed smile, looking down at someone with composure. His polished suit and confident posture emphasize his position as a rival to Jjanggu.

Kkangnaengi (Jo Beom Gyu) fills the frame with wide, startled eyes, his exaggerated expressions and unpredictable reactions hinting at the humorous situations he will encounter while adapting to life in Seoul.

Lastly, Soo Young (Kwon So Hyun) looks off to the side, hinting at layered emotions. Her calm yet steady gaze suggests a grounded, clear-headed perspective, positioning her as a character who will bring balance to the narrative.

“Audition 109” is set to hit theaters nationwide on April 22.

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo in “Miraculous Brother” on Viki:

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And watch Krystal in her ongoing drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”:

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