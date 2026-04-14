Billlie Announces Comeback Date With Striking Teasers For 1st Full Album

Mark your calendars for Billlie’s return!

On April 15 KST, Billlie officially announced that they would be releasing their first full-length album, “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two,” on May 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

Billlie’s agency previously teased that the upcoming album is a continuation of the group’s 2022 mini album “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one,” which spawned the viral hit “GingaMingaYo (the strange world).”

Check out Billlie’s first teasers for “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two” below!