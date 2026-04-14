WayV's 'Love Talk' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 100 Million Views

WayV has just hit the 100 million mark for the first time on YouTube!

On April 15 at around 3:45 a.m. KST, WayV’s music video for their hit English-language single “Love Talk” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

WayV first released the music video for “Love Talk” on November 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately six years, five months, and nine days to hit the 100 million mark.

Congratulations to WayV!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Love Talk” again below: