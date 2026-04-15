'Climax' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet

ENA’s “Climax” went out on an all-time high!

On April 14, “Climax” wrapped up on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama ended on an average nationwide rating of 3.920 percent for its series finale, marking a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.7 percent for its second episode.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Climax”!

Binge-watch all of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out the first two episodes of “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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