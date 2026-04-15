Hong Hwa Yeon Is Kim Jae Wook’s Secretary Who Does Not Open Up Easily In New Drama “Filing For Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled new stills featuring Hong Hwa Yeon!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Hong Hwa Yeon plays Park Ah Jeong, the Haemu Group’s goddess and secretary.

The newly released stills show Park Ah Jeong in an elegant look. Her confident gaze and stride convey professionalism as she skillfully assists Haemu Group Executive Vice Chairman Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook), staying one step behind him as his secretary. Park Ah Jeong, however, does not easily open her heart to others.

Hong Hwa Yeon said, “It was refreshing that the audit team, which has a serious image, is assigned to handle company misconduct cases. I found it interesting that this process adds liveliness and energy to the drama.”

She added that she decided to appear in the series because, “I found it charming that I could show Haemu Group’s story from a different perspective, from the standpoint of a secretary rather than a member of the audit team.”

Regarding her character, Hong Hwa Yeon remarked, “She has many different sides. She can be haughty but also lovable at times and sometimes lonely. Park Ah Jeong shows slightly different attitudes depending on her surroundings, and I spent a lot of time thinking about how best to express her various sides.”

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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