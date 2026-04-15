Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, Lim Ji Yeon, And Heo Nam Jun Introduce Their New Dramas 'Sold Out On You' And 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS has released a fun crossover teaser highlighting their upcoming dramas “Sold Out on You” and “My Royal Nemesis”!

The blind date concept teaser begins with “Sold Out on You” stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin meeting at a restaurant, exchanging shy smiles. The scene quickly switches over to another meeting between “My Royal Nemesis” leads Heo Nam Jun and Lim Ji Yeon.

Ahn Hyo Seop asks, “Do you have time?” and Chae Won Bin replies, “Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9.”

Meanwhile, Heo Nam Jun asks, “How’s Fridays and Saturdays?” Lim Ji Yeon answers, “That’s good. 9:50 at night?”

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia. The drama will premiere on Aprill 22 and air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.” “My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 and air every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Which drama are you looking forward to?

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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And also watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” on Viki:

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