Shin Ha Kyun Goes Undercover As A Head Chef To Reclaim What He Lost In New Drama “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled its first stills of Shin Ha Kyun in character!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Shin Ha Kyun plays Jung Ho Myung, a head chef at a Chinese restaurant. He was once the National Intelligence Service’s (NIS) top black agent. After a failed covert operation, he goes undercover on Yeongseon Island to recover a critical item. He continues his search while working at a Chinese restaurant, but as family responsibilities and earning a living take priority, 10 years pass.

The stills show two contrasting sides: the cold, charismatic NIS agent and chef Jung Ho Myung moving through the dining area while carrying a tray. In the stills, Jung Ho Myung’s facial expression and gaze are so different that it is hard to believe they are the same person. The images highlight a strong contrast between the agent with an unwavering gaze and his present self, who, despite his weariness, has not lost his sharp edge.

The production team remarked, “Jung Ho Myung’s double life, shifting from an NIS agent to a chef at a Chinese restaurant, is at the heart of the drama. As the lead driving the series, Shin Ha Kyun will deliver a complete performance. Viewers will once again recognize the true value of ‘God Ha Kyun’ through his presence and passion, which we witnessed on set.”

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 as the follow-up to “Perfect Crown.”

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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