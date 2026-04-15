Lim Ji Yeon Is A Joseon Era Villainess Who Is Dropped Into 21st Century Korea In New Drama 'My Royal Nemesis'

Upcoming SBS drama “My Royal Nemesis” has dropped new stills of Lim Ji Yeon in character!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of Kang Dan Shim, a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

In the newly released stills, Lim Ji Yeon is seen with her eyes widened at the astonishing new world unfolding before her. In particular, faced with a landscape she has never encountered in her life—and the unfamiliar experience of a court maid grabbing her face—she wears a bewildered facial expression. The notorious villainess’ side is nowhere to be found, piquing curiosity about what on earth caused her to end up dropped into the middle of the 21st century.

In another still below, Lim Ji Yeon wears her signature grit with wild-looking eyes, having regained the villainess’s venom. Her chilling aura, which no one can easily approach, radiates the bold, domineering spirit befitting the villainess who once ruled Joseon.

Attention is now on where her perilous yet entertaining “new world” adjustment story will lead—whether Lim Ji Yeon’s character, the infamous Joseon villainess, can survive in 21st-century South Korea.

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden”:

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