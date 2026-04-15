&TEAM's K Confirmed To Star As Nagi Seishiro In 'BLUE LOCK' Live Action Film

&TEAM’s K will be starring in the highly-anticipated “BLUE LOCK” live action film!

On April 14, the “BLUE LOCK” live action film unveiled a poster of K as Nagi Seishiro, confirming his casting in the film.

“Blue Lock,” the live action film, will follow the story of Isagi Yoichi (Takahashi Fumiya) on his soccer journey to become Japan’s top striker. The live action further stars Sakurai Kaito as Bachira Meguru, Takahashi Kyohei as Chigiri Hyoma, Nomura Kouta as Kunigami Rensuke, and more. K’s character Nagi Seishiro is naturally gifted at soccer, raising anticipation for the idol’s transformation.

The live action adaptation of “BLUE LOCK” will premiere on August 7, 2026.

While waiting, watch Sakurai Kaito in “AO HARU RIDE” on Viki:

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