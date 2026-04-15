Song Geon Hee, Seo Ji Hye, Jung Moon Sung, Baek Hyun Jin, And More Bring Diverse Charms To New Drama “The Scarecrow”

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

The stills show characters who appear to have stepped out of Gangseong in 1988 and reflect the mood and emotion of that time. First, the stills show Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee) and Kang Soon Young (Seo Ji Hye) looking at each other with warm, affectionate eyes.

The two are a same-age couple who grew up in the same neighborhood and have promised to marry, but they are unexpectedly pulled into a series of murders and face major hardships. Lee Ki Beom, the younger brother of Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung), is a responsible young man who will do anything for his family and loved ones. Kang Soon Young, the younger sister of Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), is an elementary school teacher with a calm and steady personality.

Another still shows Lee Ki Hwan, a bookstore owner, spending time with longtime hometown friends and former elementary school classmates Kang Tae Joo and Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young) after a long time, looking happier and more comfortable than ever.

In another still, Kang Tae Joo is seen with four Gangseong Police Station officers Kim Man Chun (Baek Hyun Jin), Jang Myung Do (Jeon Jae Hong), Do Hyung Gu (Kim Eun Woo), and Park Dae Ho (Ryu Hae Joon) as they review case logs together. They work both independently and together to catch the true culprit behind the serial killings that have shaken Gangseong.

Squad chief Kim Man Chun is a seasoned officer with depth and experience who delivers a strong and steady presence. With his down-to-earth leadership, he serves as a pillar of support for Kang Tae Joo.

In contrast, Jang Myung Do and Do Hyung Gu are figures who frequently clash with Kang Tae Joo and drive conflict. Their intense and rough presence dominates the atmosphere, portraying corrupt officers who bow to power and rely on violence.

The youngest detective at Gangseong Police Station, Park Dae Ho, is shown in a tense and cautious stance. Though still clumsy and inexperienced, he diligently follows Kang Tae Joo and takes part in investigations at crime scenes.

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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