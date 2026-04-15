Moon Chae Won Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Letter To Fans

Actress Moon Chae Won is tying the knot this June!

On April 15, Moon Chae Won announced the happy news by posting a photo of a handwritten letter on her social media.

In the letter, she wrote:

Hello. I will be getting married this coming June. I wanted to share this news directly with those who have shown me warm interest and support since my debut. I feel a bit nervous and excited at the prospect of building and nurturing a family. I plan to continue my activities with a more diverse range in the future. I pray that many happy days filled with laughter unfold for all of you. Wishing you much happiness on this warm spring day. Thank you.

On the same day, Moon Chae Won’s agency Blitzway Entertainment also released the following official statement:

Hello, this is Blitzway Entertainment. Moon Chae Won has met a precious partner and is set to get married this coming June. The groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with family and close relatives in attendance. We ask for your kind understanding that we cannot disclose specific details out of consideration for both families. We would be grateful if you could send your warm blessings to Moon Chae Won as she begins this new chapter in her life.

Since debuting in the 2007 drama “Mackerel Run,” Moon Chae Won has been widely loved for her solid acting skills in numerous projects including the dramas “Flower of Evil,” “Goodbye Mr. Black,” “The Innocent Man,” “Good Doctor,” and “Moon of the Day.”

Watch Moon Chae Won in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

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