Watch: Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, And More Fight For Survival Amid A Mysterious Virus Outbreak In “Colony” Teaser

Upcoming film “Colony” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors. The film has been officially invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival, earning critical acclaim prior to its premiere.

The newly released poster features multiple infected individuals, all covered in blood. They are captured in what appears to be a parking lot.

The accompanying international trailer begins with Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan) announcing that he was going to run an experiment before correcting himself to say that it is not an experiment but rather terrorism. In one scene, chaos ensues in a building as infected individuals appear and begin attacking people.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the struggle for survival of the uninfected in the building. Multiple scenes show Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun), and other uninfected individuals trying to escape from the infected. In one scene, Kwon Se Jung is seen angrily questioning Seo Young Cheol, saying, “What the hell did you do?” while in another, Choi Hyun Seok is seen fighting off the infected to get people to safety.

The teaser ends with a blindfolded Seo Young Cheol whistling with a smile on his face as if he is content with the result of his mysterious experiment.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Colony” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 21.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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