50+ Korean Reality Dating Shows (Variety Show Masterlist)

With diverse backgrounds, cast members, missions, and stories, all kinds of Korean dating shows are being introduced year after year. For fans who immerse themselves in heart-fluttering—or sometimes heart-wrenching—situations and want to experience romance vicariously, here is the ultimate master list of Korean dating reality shows to binge-watch!

Updated June 2026

Korean Title: “솔로동창회 학연”

Cast: Lee Seok Hoon, Yoo Byung Jae, Kim Dae Ho, Lee Eun Ji, Kwon Eun Bi

Broadcast Period: December 5, 2023 – February 20, 2024

Eight male and female classmates from high school reunite for the first time in 11 years and spend four nights and five days together at their lodging in Gangneung, exploring the possibilities of love.

“Better Late Than Single”

Korean Title: “모태솔로지만 연애는 하고 싶어”

“Better Late Than Single ” is a makeover-style dating reality program about romantically inexperienced singles with zero experience but maximum expectations as they take on their first attempt at love.

“Better Late Than Single”

Cast: Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, Car, the garden

Broadcast Period: July 8, 2025 – July 29, 2025

“Better Late Than Single 2”

Cast: Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, Car, the garden

Broadcast Period: July 7, 2026 – TBA

“Blossom with Love”

Korean Title: “소년 소녀 연애하다”

Cast: JaeJae, Moon Sang Hoon, Kwon Jung Yeol, Choi Yoojung, Sung Han Bin, Chuu, HOWL

Broadcast Period: October 5, 2023

“Blossom with Love” follows eight high school students and captures the awkward, heart-fluttering, and enchanting moments they share as they navigate their emotions and what could potentially be their first love.

“Couple Palace”

Korean Title: “커플팰리스”

In “Couple Palace,” 100 singles seek spouses efficiently, leaving chance behind. Ideal in appearance and status, they embark on a candid journey amid a pool of perfect matches.

“Couple Palace”

Cast: Kim Jong Kook, Yoo Se Yoon, Lee Mijoo

Broadcast Period: January 30, 2024 – April 2, 2024

“Couple Palace 2”

Cast: Kim Jong Kook, Yoo Se Yoon, Lee Mijoo

Broadcast Period: February 5, 2025 – April 9, 2025

“Eden”

Korean Title: “에덴”

The Eden House is a unique place for singles in which residents must speak to each other informally, doing without most of the honorifics used in everyday Korean language and culture.

“Eden”

Cast: Lee Hong Ki, Yoon Bomi, Simeez

Broadcast Period: June 14, 2022 – August 2, 2022

Watch “Eden”:

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Cast: Lee Hong Ki, Yoon Bomi, Simeez

Broadcast Period: November 15, 2022 – January 3, 2023

Watch “Eden 2”:

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“EXchange”

Korean Title: “환승연애”

“EXchange” is a dating reality show where couples who broke up for various reasons come together to look back on their past love and set out in search of new love.

“EXchange”

Cast: Simon D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, Yura

Broadcast Period: June 25, 2021 – October 1, 2021

“EXchange 2”

Cast: Simon D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, Yura, BamBam

Broadcast Period: July 15, 2022 – October 28, 2022

“EXchange 3”

Cast: Simon D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, Yura

Broadcast Period: December 29, 2023 – April 19, 2024

“EXchange: Another Beginning” (spin-off)

Cast: Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, Yura

Broadcast Period: January 22, 2025 – March 12, 2025

“EXchange 4”

Cast: Simon D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, Yura

Broadcast Period: October 1, 2025 – January 21, 2026

“Fortune Tellers’ Love”

Korean Title: “신들린 연애”

Eight fortune tellers live together for a week and try to use each of their specialties to find their true destined love.

“Fortune Tellers’ Love”

Cast: Shin Dong Yup, Yoo In Na, Gabee, Yoo Seon Ho, Park Sung Jun

Broadcast Period: June 18, 2024 – July 23, 2024

Cast: Shin Dong Yup, Yoo In Na, Gabee, Yoo Seon Ho, Park Sung Jun

Broadcast Period: February 25, 2025 – April 29, 2025

Watch “Fortune Tellers’ Love 2”:

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Korean Title: “하트시그널”

Young adults from diverse backgrounds share a house under the eyes of romance experts. The residents are challenged to anonymously text a different housemate each night, creating an unpredictable dynamic of potential romantic connections.

“Heart Signal”

Cast: Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, Kim Eana, Shim So Young, Yang Jae Woong, Shindong

Broadcast Period: June 2, 2017 – September 1, 2017

Watch “Heart Signal”:

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Cast: Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, Kim Eana, Soyou, Yang Jae Woong, ONE

Broadcast Period: March 16, 2018 – June 30, 2018

Watch “Heart Signal 2”:

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Cast: Lee Sang Min, Kim Eana, Yang Jae Woong, Yoon Si Yoon, Han Hye Jin, P.O

Broadcast Period: March 25, 2020 – July 15, 2020

Watch “Heart Signal 3”:

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Cast: Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, Kim Eana, Kang Seung Yoon, Kim Jin Woo, Mimi, Kim Chong Ki

Broadcast Period: May 17, 2023 – August 25, 2023

Watch “Heart Signal 4”:

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In this “Heart Signal” spin-off, participants aim to find a partner for marriage based on responses to a questionnaire meant to assess their compatibility.

Cast: Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Chung Ah, Choi Siwon, Mimi, Park Ji Sun

Broadcast Period: March 7, 2025 – June 27, 2025

Watch “Heart Pairing”:

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Cast: Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, Kim Eana, Roy Kim, Tsuki

Broadcast Period: April 14, 2026 – June 23, 2026

Watch “Heart Signal 5”:

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“His Man”

Korean Title: “남의연애”

“His Man” brings together a group of eight single gay men to a shared house where they interact and open up to each other in their quest for true love.

“His Man”

Broadcast Period: July 15, 2022 – August 26, 2022

“His Man 2”

Broadcast Period: June 23, 2023 – August 4, 2023

“His Man 3”

Broadcast Period: June 21, 2024 – August 2, 2024

“His Man 4”

Broadcast Period: January 23, 2026 – March 13, 2026

Korean Title: “나는 SOLO”

Cast: Defconn, Song Hae Na, Lee Yi Kyung

Broadcast Period: July 14, 2021 – ongoing

Six men and six women, who desire to get married, are invited to Solo World, where they show off their charms and search for a partner in this real dating program.

Watch “I Am Solo”:

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“Last Love”

Korean Title: “끝사랑”

Cast: Jung Jae Hyung, Jang Do Yeon, Ahn Jae Hyun, Hyojung

Broadcast Period: August 15, 2024 – November 7, 2024

Seniors over the age of 50 work to find true love late in their lives as they spend time together on Jeju Island.

“Love After Divorce”

Korean Title: “돌싱글즈”

Divorced men and women enter the Dolsing Village, looking to date and find love again.

“Love After Divorce”

Cast: Lee Hae Young, Lee Ji Hye, Yoo Se Yoon, Jung Gyu Woon

Broadcast Period: July 11, 2021 – September 12, 2021

“Love After Divorce 2”

Cast: Lee Hae Young, Lee Ji Hye, Yoo Se Yoon, Jung Gyu Woon

Broadcast Period: October 17, 2021 – January 9, 2022

“Love After Divorce 3”

Cast: Lee Hae Young, Lee Ji Hye, Yoo Se Yoon, Jung Gyu Woon

Broadcast Period: June 26, 2022 – September 11, 2022

Cast: Lee Hae Young, Lee Ji Hye, Yoo Se Yoon, Eun Ji Won, Austin Kang

Broadcast Period: July 23, 2023 – October 22, 2023

Watch “Love After Divorce 4”:

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“Love After Divorce 5”

Cast: Lee Hae Young, Lee Ji Hye, Yoo Se Yoon, Eun Ji Won, Austin Kang

Broadcast Period: May 9, 2024 – July 11, 2024

“Love After Divorce 6”

Cast: Lee Hae Young, Lee Ji Hye, Yoo Se Yoon, Eun Ji Won

Broadcast Period: September 12, 2024 – November 28, 2024

“Love After Divorce 7”

Cast: Lee Hae Young, Lee Ji Hye, Yoo Se Yoon, Eun Ji Won, Lee Da Eun

Broadcast Period: July 20, 2025 – October 5, 2025

Korean Title: “러브캐처”

In this reality survival series, “love catchers” are looking for true love, while “money catchers” have entered the competition to win prize money and must try to identify a love catcher to partner up with.

“Love Catcher”

Cast: Shin Dong Yup, Hong Suk Chun, Lady Jane, Jang Do Yeon, Kim Jonghyeon

Broadcast Period: July 11, 2018 – August 29, 2018

Watch “Love Catcher”:

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“Love Catcher 2”

Cast: Shin Dong Yup, Hong Suk Chun, Jang Do Yeon, Cheetah, DinDin, Lee Hongbin

Broadcast Period: August 22, 2019 – October 10, 2019

“Love Catcher in Seoul”

Cast: Jang Do Yeon, Son Ho Jun, Sunny, Miyeon, Loco

Broadcast Period: November 19, 2021 – January 7, 2022

“Love Catcher in Bali”

Cast: Jun Hyun Moo, Jang Do Yeon, Joo Woo Jae, Gabee, Kim Yo Han

Broadcast Period: November 18, 2022 – January 13, 2023

“Marry Me”

Korean Title: “결혼에 진심”

Cast: Sung Si Kyung, Ahn Hyun Mo, Lee Jin Hyuk, Youjoung

Broadcast Period: October 13, 2022

Beginning with a week together on Jeju Island, men and women who are determined to get married aim to find love over a 100-day journey.

“Match To Marry: With Parents”

Korean Title: “합숙맞선”

10 single men and women who want to get married—together with their mothers—move into a shared residence together for six days, racing toward the goal of marriage.

“Match To Marry: With Parents”

Cast: Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Yo Won, Kim Yo Han

Broadcast Period: January 1, 2026 – February 5, 2026

“Match To Marry: With Parents 2”

Cast: Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Yo Won, Kim Yo Han

Broadcast Period: June 25, 2026 – August 13, 2026

Korean Title: “연애남매”

Cast: Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, BamBam, Miyeon, Jonathan, Patricia

Broadcast Period: March 1, 2024 – June 14, 2024

Five pairs of siblings end up together under the same roof, trying to find love while also hiding who their siblings are, leading to lots of chaos in romance but also within families.

“Nineteen to Twenty”

Korean Title: “19/20”

Cast: Kyuhyun, Kim Ji Eun, Lee Suhyun, Jeong Sewoon

Broadcast Period: July 11, 2023 – August 1, 2023

A group of 19-year-olds who are weeks away from becoming legal adults enter the Nineteen School, building friendships and young love as they prepare for the transition from their teenage years to adulthood.

“Noona Is A Woman To Me”

Korean Title: “누난 내게 여자야”

“Noona Is A Woman To Me” tells the love stories of women who haven’t found romance because of their busy careers and younger men who believe age is just a number in love.

“Noona Is A Woman To Me”

Cast: Han Hye Jin, Hwang Woo Seul Hye, Wooyoung, Soobin

Broadcast Period: October 27, 2025 – January 12, 2026

“Noona Is A Woman To Me 2”

Cast: Han Hye Jin, Wooyoung, DinDin

Broadcast Period: May 23, 2026 – June 27, 2026

Korean Title: “사내연애”

Cast: Jung Jae Hyung, Lee Juk, Nucksal, Lee Mijoo

Broadcast Period: November 11, 2022 – January 6, 2023

Guided by CEO Jung Jae Hyung, 12 single professionals work at a fictional fashion company, designed to spark workplace romance as they are paired together through strategic tasks aimed at fostering connections.

Watch “Office Romance”:

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“Romance Package”

Korean Title: “로맨스 패키지”

Cast: Jun Hyun Moo, Im Soo Hyang

Broadcast Period: May 2, 2018 – August 15, 2018

Single men and women spend four days together at a hotel, enjoying a vacation while also looking to find love.

“Single’s Inferno”

Korean Title: “솔로지옥”

Singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

“Single’s Inferno”

Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae

Broadcast Period: December 18, 2021 – January 8, 2022

“Single’s Inferno 2”

Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae

Broadcast Period: December 13, 2022 – January 10, 2023

“Single’s Inferno 3”

Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex

Broadcast Period: December 12, 2023 – January 9, 2024

“Single’s Inferno 4”

Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex

Broadcast Period: January 14, 2025 – February 11, 2025

“Single’s Inferno 5”

Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex

Broadcast Period: January 20, 2026 – February 10, 2026

“StandBIMe”

Korean Title: “스탠바이미”

Broadcast Period: June 19, 2026 – TBA

The first Korean bisexual dating program, “StandBIMe” explores various possibilities of love and genuine emotions without gender constraints.

“The Love Lab”

Korean Title: “연애실험실”

Cast: Joohoney, CharlesEnter

Broadcast Period: June 17, 2026 – August 19, 2026

Singles are thrown into outrageous blind dates as the observers Joohoney and CharlesEnter along with viewers watch to see if love can bloom through those situations.

“ToGetHer”

Korean Title: “너의연애”

Broadcast Period: April 25, 2025 – June 13, 2025

In Korea’s first lesbian dating show, seven women from different backgrounds gather to find love.

What are your favorite Korean dating shows? Vote in the poll above!