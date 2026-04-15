Ju Ji Hoon, Park Byung Eun, And Kim Eui Sung Tease Key Cameos Ahead Of Finale In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Kim Eui Sung, Park Byung Eun, and Ju Ji Hoon will be making special cameo appearances in “Mad Concrete Dreams.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

With just two episodes left until the finale, anticipation is building over how Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon (Lim Soo Jung) will confront the consequences of the choices they made to protect their building and family.

Ahead of the final episodes, the drama unveiled new stills teasing the special appearances of Kim Eui Sung, Park Byung Eun, and Ju Ji Hoon, who will each make surprise appearances at pivotal moments.

In the stills, Kim Eui Sung is seen casting a wary gaze, as if on guard against someone, heightening curiosity about his role. Meanwhile, Park Byung Eun appears in a sharp suit, hinting at his character as a composed and strategic lawyer—raising questions about whose side he will represent.

Ju Ji Hoon, dressed in a black leather coat, is set to make a surprise appearance in the final episode as a mysterious figure who suddenly crosses paths with Ki Su Jong. His striking presence in the stills adds to the intrigue surrounding his character.

These high-profile cameo appearances were made possible through the close ties between Ha Jung Woo and director Lim Pil Sung. Park Byung Eun and Ju Ji Hoon, who share a strong friendship with Ha Jung Woo, readily agreed to appear, while Kim Eui Sung joins the lineup through his long-standing collaboration with the director.

The next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” airs on April 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki:

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