Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, Car, the garden, And Tarzzan Dish On Tough Yet Bonding Winter Hiking Experience In “Take A Hike!”

Netflix’s new variety show “Take a Hike!” has unveiled its first poster!

“Take a Hike!” follows four “involuntary hikers” who have never cared about hiking as they embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition across snow-covered peaks.

The show is directed by PD Park Hyun Yong, who has brought big laughs with “Earth Arcade,” “Jinny’s Kitchen,” and the “New Journey to the West” series.

The show’s distinctive concept is matched by an exciting cast lineup. Car, the garden, who has become a standout entertainer with his sharp wit; Dowoon, drummer of the popular band DAY6; rising global actor Lee Chae Min; and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan, known for his unexpected charm—are set to come together, building excitement for their dynamic chemistry.

Premiering in the height of summer this August, “Take a Hike!” will showcase the breathtaking yet harsh beauty of Korea’s snow-covered mountains, offering viewers a cool and refreshing escape from the heat. The journey of these novice hikers will unfold through vivid, real-life episodes filled with humor, fun, relatability, and even tears.

The cast also shared their thoughts on the physically demanding yet bonding experience.

Car, the garden said, “Since I’m someone who’s quite far removed from ‘hiking,’ I felt a lot of pressure and worry at first. There were many tough moments, but thanks to the members, I was able to push through, and I definitely gained some realizations along the way. As for what those realizations were… please check through the broadcast,” teasing their entertaining struggles.

Dowoon added, “I have so many fun and happy memories from the climb. While filming, I felt that the directors and production team are the kind of people who would succeed no matter what they do—they’re amazing, and I truly respect them. I learned so much working with such great people. It was such an enjoyable time throughout, and I can’t wait for viewers to see the chemistry between the members.”

Lee Chae Min shared, “Starting with Seoraksan, we climbed some of Korea’s most famous mountains and built strong teamwork along the way. Now, I’ve gained enough courage and perseverance that I’m no longer afraid of any slope. It was difficult at first, but at some point, I found myself completely drawn to the charm of winter mountains. The time we spent struggling and laughing together, not just with the members but also the staff, has become a precious memory.”

Tarzzan remarked, “I never imagined I’d end up hiking this much. I was worried at first, but I quickly grew close to the members as we climbed together, and that really comforted me during the tough moments. I’m also sincerely grateful to all the staff who hiked alongside us. Everything is real—so please look forward to it and enjoy watching.”

“Take a Hike!” will premiere this August on Netflix.

While waiting, check out Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101”:

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