Uhm Hyun Kyung Receives Unexpected Gift From Yoon Da Young On First Day As Intern In “Our Happy Days”

Uhm Hyun Kyung begins her intern life in “Our Happy Days”!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) clashed with Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun), who offered her a position as an intern at Kang Soo Construction in place of legal punishment. She ultimately decided to accept the offer after discovering a critical loophole in the Lucky Joy Tech acquisition contract—one that excludes her senior-focused AI “Joy” from the transfer terms. With that, Jo Eun Ae officially sets her plan in motion to reclaim “Joy.”

Newly released stills show Jo Eun Ae on her first day as an intern at Kang Soo Construction, where she quickly finds herself caught up in a series of chaotic situations. In one set of stills, Jo Eun Ae is confronting Han Ji Hoon (Seo Dong Kyu), a former co-CEO of Lucky Joy Tech, in a heated exchange. She threatens to expose the fact that he sold off the company, while Go Gyeol inadvertently overhears their conversation.

Meanwhile, another set of stills captures Jo Eun Ae sharing a meal with Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young). As a senior colleague, Seo Seung Ri warmly welcomes Jo Eun Ae on her first day, even presenting her with a thoughtful gift. With this unexpected gesture, attention is turning to how Jo Eun Ae’s undercover office life will unfold moving forward.

Episode 13 of “Our Happy Days” airs on April 15 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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