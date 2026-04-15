BLACKPINK's Jennie Makes TIME Magazine's List Of '100 Most Influential People Of 2026'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been named one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2026”!

On April 15 local time, TIME magazine published its 2026 TIME100 list, its annual selection of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Jennie was one of the 100 people to make this year’s list, falling under the artist category alongside other singers and actors.

Writing as a guest contributor, singer Gracie Abrams wrote:

To cut to the chase: Jennie is a star. I could go on and on about her accomplishments or her influence in pop culture. But sitting down to write, the thing that comes to mind is that the magic at her core—the power that draws you into “Jennie the Artist” when you’re watching her onscreen or as one of 100,000 people in a stadium—is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway. What makes Jennie a true star is that even in her quiet moments, she possesses the same kind of undeniable presence that cuts through all the noise, and she carries that with kindness and warmth. She is the type of person who will grab both your hands and squeeze them. She has a softness that only emphasizes her strength. I just love her.

Congratulations to Jennie!

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