Apink Drops Teaser For 15th-Anniversary Single '15th Season'

Apink will be celebrating their 15th anniversary with a new single!

On April 16 KST, Apink officially announced that they would be releasing the digital single “15th Season” on the upcoming 15th anniversary of their debut.

“15th Season” will drop online on April 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Apink’s new teaser image for the upcoming single below!

While you wait for “15th Season,” watch Jeong Eun Ji in her drama “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki below:

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And watch Yoon Bomi on the dating show “Eden 2” below:

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