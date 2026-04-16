Lee Dong Wook, Jeon So Nee, Jung Yu Mi, And Lee Jong Won Confirmed For New Drama 'The Facade Of Love'

Netflix has confirmed production of its new series “The Facade of Love”!

On April 16, Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Facade of Love” unveiled its star-studded cast featuring Lee Dong Wook, Jeon So Nee, Jung Yu Mi, and Lee Jong Won.

A new project by director Mo Wan Il who helmed “The World of the Married,” “The Facade of Love” tells the story of how the lives of four individuals are completely shaken after a man and a woman far from home spend an unforgettable night together in an unfamiliar place.

The core narrative focuses on the process of cracks forming in their relationships as Ji Hun and Hu Kyung, who met by chance, find themselves unable to stop being drawn to each other even after returning to Korea.

Lee Dong Wook will play the role of Ji Hun, a man experiencing a rift between reason and emotion, promising a deep, nuanced performance.

Jeon So Nee will take on the role of Hu Kyung, a character with a mysterious charm who anchors the center of the story.

Jung Yu Mi will portray Sun Hee, Ji Hun’s wife, and is expected to delicately express the emotions of a character facing a shocking truth.

Joining them, Lee Jong Won will play Dae Hee, Sun Hee’s younger brother, who adds tension as he becomes entangled with Hu Kyung.

Raising expectations with its solid production team and stellar cast, “The Facade of Love” is set to be released on Netflix. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed” below:

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Also check out Jung Yu Mi in “Love Your Enemy”:

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