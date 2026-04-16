Watch: Lim Ji Yeon Makes The Most Of Her Second Chance At Life In New Drama “My Royal Nemesis” Teaser

Upcoming SBS drama “My Royal Nemesis” has dropped its first teaser!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of Kang Dan Shim, a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The teaser shows Kang Dan Shim, who dies after being forced to drink poison during the Joseon era, time-slipping into the 21st century as the unknown actress Shin Seo Ri. Confused by the unfamiliar world, Seo Ri says, “Maybe it’d be better to just die—yeah, right,” shifting the tone as she regains her composure.

She then shows her determination to survive, saying, “In this life, I’ll live with all my might.” She reads newspapers, sprints at full speed, and even performs a flip kick, highlighting her adjustment to life in the 21st century.

Her relationship with Cha Se Gye also stands out. Seo Ri declares, “I’ll use you as my spear and shield,” as she jumps into his arms and even slaps his cheek when he loses consciousness. In response, Se Gye says, “What a completely ridiculous woman,” hinting at their dynamic.

Watch the full teaser below!

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden”:

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And Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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