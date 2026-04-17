3 Times Esom And Yoo Yeon Seok Supported Each Other In Episodes 9-10 Of “Phantom Lawyer” 

What started as a silly legal thriller drama has turned into a deeply emotional show, and I am loving it! The beginning of the second half of “Phantom Lawyer” not only brings new cases and characters but also a newfound depth within the main leads. Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok) had already won hearts with his kind and goofy yet determined personality, but watching him along with Han Na Hyun (Esom), whose character development is more than satisfactory, brings a greater appeal to this story.

With their budding relationship going stronger than ever, here are some of the times they teamed up and supported each other in last week’s episodes!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead!

1. Spending time with the ghost of Han Na Hyun’s sister

So far, to I Rang, being a ghost’s lawyer meant trying to seek justice for his clients. However, when Han Na Hyun’s sister appears to him, he quickly realizes that, more than justice for an unfair ruling, what this particular soul needs is a more personal closure—and not only for her but for her family, and especially Na Hyun as well. This chance to reunite with her sister is what will open the gates to getting to know Na Hyun for real.

As silly or funny as it might be to watch I Rang possessed by a teenage girl once again, this time it hits harder because there’s someone who actually can feel that connection with the soul that’s taking over his body. To the people around them, they only appear to be a lovey-dovey couple, but when they show us the parallels in which Na Hyun’s sister appears, the true sisterly love transpires, making every scene take on a more endearing tone. However, at the end of the day, nothing could change what’s irreversible. And Na Hyun inevitably breaks down when she realizes that, despite I Rang’s ability, her sister can never come back to her.

The last thing they can do is try to mend the broken relationship between Na Hyun and her parents, who also carried a heavy weight after losing one child and almost losing another to guilt and grief. Fortunately, they do take the first steps to make it. And throughout it all, I Rang is there to be Na Hyun’s ultimate supporter.

2. Working together in an inheritance case

Completely on the same side now, Na Hyun and I Rang work together on a complicated inheritance case from a shoemaker man (cameo by Lee Deok Hwa) who passed away due to Alzheimer’s disease. The issue isn’t only tricky due to the money aspect but also due to the entangled relationship between the man, his wife, and a late friend who died after she was framed for being a North Korean spy. Furthermore, and as expected, the opposing side is none other than Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam), who will stop at nothing to prove to his father what he is capable of.

Despite Yang Byeong Il (Choi Kwang Il) seeming like a nice character, there’s something about his presence and apparent kindness toward I Rang that makes you wonder what exactly his intentions are or what he is hiding behind his smile. However, it is clear that the more the people at Taebaek target I Rang, the more Na Hyun will stand by his side. Although they don’t completely agree on the course of action for this case, she still tries to understand his stance, which is to fully support his client and the ghost that follows them.

3. Taking care of Shin I Rang when he gets possessed

In these episodes, our hero goes through not one but two constant possessions, which naturally can take a toll on him. After witnessing how distressing and powerful a possession can be, Na Hyun has no choice but to become the ultimate I Rang defender. Watching him not being able to control this side effect of his ghost sighting and how lonely his situation can be pulls at Na Hyun’s heartstrings. In what direction they are going is still unknown, but it is definitely promising.

For every softy like I Rang, there must be a strong person like Na Hyun. At first, she may have been cold and calculating, but deep inside, she was always empathetic and caring, showing that she is the perfect person to be a lawyer. Perhaps their chemistry isn’t fully developed yet, but their sort of chaotic dynamic with sprinkles of romance is really enjoyable. And since this latest case is far from over, we can still hope to see so much more from this new couple in the upcoming episodes of “Phantom Lawyer”!

Keep up with the latest episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Phantom Lawyer” and “You Are my Fateful Love”

Plans to watch: “Yumi’s Cells 3“ and “Filing for Love”