Seo Ji Hye Dishes On Her Character In New Drama 'Reverse'

Wavve’s original series “Reverse” has unveiled a new still featuring Seo Ji Hye in character!

“Reverse” is a mystery revenge thriller in which Myo Jin (Seo Ji Hye), who gets caught up in an explosion at a chaebol family’s villa and loses her memory, works to recover those memories in order to uncover the secrets of her suspicious fiancé Jun Ho (Go Soo) and the truth behind the accident.

Seo Ji Hye transforms into Ham Myo Jin and shoulders the significant responsibility of driving the overall narrative. She will densely portray a character who struggles amidst the gap between the circumstances surrounding her and her fragmented memories, all while pursuing the truth.

Seo Ji Hye shared that, in portraying her character, she strived to remain faithful to the primal reactions Ham Myo Jin would have felt in every moment. She added that she put great effort into meticulously depicting the point where the different psychological states of her past and present selves ultimately converge into a single essence.

“Reverse” is set to be released on April 17. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Seo Ji Hye and Go Soo in “Heart Surgeons” with subtitles below:

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