Park Sung Woong Seeks To Patch Things Up With His Sons In “Cabbage Your Life”

KBS2’s Thursday drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled new stills from its upcoming episode!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to return to Seoul.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the Sung family caused chaos in Yeonriri after their two sons ran away from home. On top of that, it was revealed that the eldest son Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo) had dropped out of medical school. The series of crises left Sung Tae Hoon shocked. Tensions grew further as Sung Ji Cheon remained firmly closed off, and past trauma came back to the surface.

The newly released stills show Sung Tae Hoon behaving differently from before. He does not tell his wife Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung) about Sung Ji Cheon’s withdrawal from medical school. Instead, he reflects on his past neglect of his children and decides to change how he raises them. He begins making real efforts, including preparing breakfast himself and starting conversations with his sons.

However, the sudden change in their father confuses the three sons. In particular, Sung Ji Cheon remains cold toward him, creating a tense standoff between father and son. It remains to be seen whether Sung Tae Hoon’s sincerity will reach his sons.

Meanwhile, Jo Mi Ryeo visits the beauty salon run by women’s association leader Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah) to thank villagers who helped find the children. She previously had trouble adjusting to the women’s association, but she now tries again to improve relationships. She has restarted her so-called “women’s association takedown” mission, and it remains unclear whether she will succeed in winning over the villagers this time.

The next episode of “Cabbage Your Life” will air on April 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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And watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

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