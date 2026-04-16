Watch: Seo Ji Hye Gets Overwhelmed As Fragmented Memories Resurface In “Reverse” Preview Teaser

Wavve’s original series “Reverse” has unveiled a preview for its first two episodes!

“Reverse” is a mystery revenge thriller in which Myo Jin (Seo Ji Hye), who gets caught up in an explosion at a chaebol family’s villa and loses her memory, works to recover those memories in order to uncover the secrets of her suspicious fiancé Jun Ho (Go Soo) and the truth behind the accident.

In the newly released preview, Myo Jin and Jun Ho are seen preparing dinner together outside their home. Jun Ho grills barbecue and casually asks Myo Jin to pass him alcohol and pour it over the flames. The moment quickly turns dangerous as a sudden fire breaks out. The incident appears to trigger something buried deep within Myo Jin’s mind, causing her to collapse to the ground. In distress, she asks, “Jun Ho, what happened to me?”

The video then shifts to a hypnosis session, where a doctor urges Myo Jin to recall any memories, whether good or bad. As she closes her eyes, fragmented images begin to surface—a man shouting, a sense of confinement, and a struggle as she is dragged away. When asked about what she is experiencing, Myo Jin responds, “It seems like I did something wrong,” while flashes of violence, including the image of her stabbing someone, flicker through her mind.

Watch the full video below!

“Reverse” is set to be released on April 17. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Seo Ji Hye and Go Soo in “Heart Surgeons” with subtitles below:

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