Watch: Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, And Choi Woo Shik Showcase Playful Chemistry In “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” has released a new teaser!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” follows Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik as they travel across South Korea without knowing where they will go, where they will sleep, or how they will get there. It is a new version of the long-running “Youth Over Flowers” travel series.

The show keeps the original “trip without advance notice” travel concept from “Youth Over Flowers” but adds new rules to make the journey more entertaining, such as a budget cap of 100,000 won (approximately $67.20) per person. The strict limits create unexpected challenges and situations, leading to genuine reactions from the three cast members.

The newly released teaser begins with Park Seo Joon offering Jung Yu Mi a bottle of water. She is surprised by how much has already been consumed, prompting a brief moment of confusion over who drank it. Park Seo Joon apologizes, as only about one-third of the water remains. Choi Woo Shik, who is carrying a bag with water and other supplies, calls Jung Yu Mi’s attention and jokingly complains that his fingers have turned purple.

Watch the teaser below!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” is set to premiere on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi in “Youn’s Kitchen 2” below:

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