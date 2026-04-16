Watch: 'The Risk Taker 2' Reveals Cast And Release Date With New Teasers

Netflix’s variety program “The Risk Taker” is making a return with Season 2!

Production company TEO announced on April 16, “Netflix’s ‘The Risk Taker 2: The Final Winner’ will be released on April 22.” They also released a poster and a teaser video featuring the cast of Season 2.

“The Risk Taker” is a brain-game survival program that determines a winner through a weekly tournament format. “The Risk Taker 2” serves as a continuation of its first season and will be conducted via a tournament format based on the number of seeds awarded as tokens of victory in Season 1. The one-on-one matches from Season 1 served as a buildup for Season 2, which will determine the one and only final winner.

Joining the returning contestants from Season 1 in “The Risk Taker 2” are Kwaktube, a travel YouTuber with 2.15 million subscribers who made his mark on “The Devil’s Plan,” Park Hee Seon, a Miss Korea contestant and elite university student from “Single’s Inferno 5,” and Jiyu, the leader of the girl group KiiiKiii, who combines a bubbly personality with a fierce competitive spirit.

The newly released Season 2 poster heightens anticipation by capturing the confident gazes of the competitors. It outlines the tournament structure at a glance, featuring the “final boss” figures who have each recorded two wins—Hong Jin Ho, DinDin, and IVE’s Gaeul—as well as those with one win each: Pengsoo, Park Sung Woong, and Xitsuh.

Also featured are Kwaktube, Yurisa, Park Hee Seon, Heo Seong Beom, and Jiyu, who will face off in the first match of Season 2.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Risk Taker 2” is set to be released via Netflix on April 22 at 5 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss”:

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