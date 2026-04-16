Chae Won Bin Balances Expertise And Warmth As Top Home Shopping Host In “Sold Out On You”

“Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills of Chae Won Bin’s transformation into a top home shopping host!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Chae Won Bin plays Dam Ye Jin, the ace host of Hit Home Shopping. With her sharp wit, lovable energy, and magnetic ability to captivate customers, she has achieved remarkable success—selling 100 million won (approximately $68,000) per minute and reaching a cumulative total of 1 trillion won (approximately $679 million) in sales. Hardworking and dedicated to her work, she even sacrifices sleep to stay on top.

Newly released stills capture Dam Ye Jin’s hectic daily life, from the office to logistics sites and both indoor and outdoor filming sets.

While she exudes a sharp and exacting presence when reviewing documents, she instantly switches to a warm, approachable smile in front of the camera, highlighting her professionalism.

Chae Won Bin shared that mindset was the most important aspect in preparing for the role. “Technical skills are important, but I believed the most essential thing is the mindset behind introducing a product,” she explained.

She also pointed out similarities between herself and her character, saying, “I enjoy recommending products I personally like to my friends, so in that sense, I think I’m similar to Dam Ye Jin.” She added, “Dam Ye Jin only decides to sell something after trying it herself and being 200 percent satisfied. That’s what allows her to present it with confidence.”

“Sold Out on You” is set to premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Chae Won Bin in “Yadang: The Snitch”:

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