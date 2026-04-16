Jung E Chan And Joo Se Bin Slowly Grow Closer In “Doctor Shin”

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) suddenly proposed to Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin), only to be rejected. However, he still rushed to her side in the rain after seeing that she is afraid of it. Later, Geum Ba Ra, startled by thunder and lightning, ended up in Shin Joo Shin’s arms, and the episode ended with Shin Joo Shin holding her tightly, drawing attention.

In the newly released stills, Shin Joo Shin and Geum Ba Ra are seen walking closely together under an umbrella.

They are also seen sitting face to face, eating noodles and spending a quiet moment together.

Unlike his previously cold demeanor, Shin Joo Shin shows a noticeably softer gaze and smile, while Geum Ba Ra also appears more relaxed around him. As Shin Joo Shin continues his straightforward pursuit of Geum Ba Ra, attention is focused on whether Geum Ba Ra’s feelings will also begin to change.

The production team commented, “The stills meaningfully highlight Shin Joo Shin’s completely changed demeanor and the subtle changes in Geum Ba Ra, who previously rejected his proposal. The romance between Shin Joo Shin and Geum Ba Ra, which is unfolding in an entirely unexpected direction, will serve as one of episode 11’s hidden key highlights.”

The next episode of “Doctor Shin” will air on April 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung E Chan in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki:

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