8 K-Dramas To Watch If You Miss 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Now that “The Practical Guide to Love” has finally come to an end, it’s only natural to feel a little empty without your weekly dose of Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek. If you’re still missing the cast and not quite ready to move on, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

From heart-fluttering romances to emotional character-driven stories, here are eight K-dramas featuring the same talented actors that are definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

“Rooftop Prince” is an isekai or transmigration rom-com revolving around Crown Prince Yi Gak (Park Yoo Chun), Park Ha (Han Ji Min), and Hong Se Na (Jung Yu Mi).

The story begins when the prince suddenly travels 300 years into the future, arriving in the 21st century on a rooftop with his three loyal retainers. Due to their physical resemblance, the prince believes Park Ha’s sister is the reincarnation of his murdered wife. In the process, he assumes the identity of a missing heir. However, during his investigation, love begins to blossom between him and Park Ha.

While the emotional journey of the main characters keeps audiences hooked, it is the murder mystery itself that becomes the highlight of “Rooftop Prince.” Additionally, even though the female lead’s character is not as deeply explored as the other main cast, Han Ji Min easily makes audiences fall for her.

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“Familiar Wife” revolves around the idea of what would happen if someone gained the ability to go back in time and change their life. Would they truly be happy, or would they long for their original life?

Cha Joo Hyuk (Ji Sung), a bank employee, is stuck in an unhappy marriage with Seo Woo Jin (Han Ji Min). One day, a mysterious man gives him two coins, offering him a chance to travel back in time and alter his fate. After using one, Cha Joo Hyuk ends up marrying his first love. However, contrary to his expectations, he is not entirely satisfied with his new life and begins to question whether he can ever reclaim his original one.

While “Familiar Wife” has a very interesting fantasy premise, it is Han Ji Min’s character, Seo Woo Jin, who makes this drama a must-watch. Seo Woo Jin is a modern woman balancing work and household responsibilities, and Han Ji Min portrays her frustration and emotional depth beautifully.

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“Behind Your Touch”

“Behind Your Touch” is a fantasy thriller rom-com starring Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min), a veterinarian in a quiet town who appears ordinary but possesses a secret ability: she can see glimpses of the past or future of those she touches. Opposite her is Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), a detective stuck working in the same small-town police station. He soon enlists Bong Ye Bun’s help to solve an active serial killer case, hoping it will finally earn him a promotion to Seoul.

Most of Han Ji Min’s K-dramas listed in this feature already include comedic elements, but “Behind Your Touch” is the one to watch if you want to see her comedic range fully shine.

“Love Scout” is another realistic contemporary romance that flips conventional expectations. The drama follows Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a successful CEO at a headhunting company, and her diligent single-father secretary, Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk).

“Love Scout” was one of the most talked-about shows in 2025 and is a must-watch. It goes against the usual CEO x secretary trope by making the secretary a man, and the adult romance is genuinely well executed and refreshing.

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“Squid Game 2”

“Squid Game 2” follows Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) returning to the deadly games to expose the organization, but his rebellion fails, ending in betrayal and major losses. The new season also introduces new characters, one of whom is played by Park Sung Hoon. He plays a transgender woman, Cho Hyeon Ju, who enters the “Squid Game” to win money to finance her gender transition.

While Park Sung Hoon has been in the K-drama industry for over a decade, his role in “Squid Game” is what truly gave him global recognition and for the right reasons. He beautifully played the role of a trans woman, often bringing audiences to tears with his acting.

“The Glory”

“The Glory” is a Korean revenge thriller that focuses on Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), a woman who survives severe school bullying and spends years planning precise revenge against those who destroyed her childhood. As an adult, she becomes a teacher and carefully enters the lives of her former bullies and their families, slowly dismantling their worlds piece by piece. The story explores trauma, moral conflict, and the consequences of violence as her plan collides with unexpected emotions and shifting alliances.

Park Sung Hoon plays the role of Jeon Jae Jun here, one of the bullies and villains in “The Glory” and “The Glory Part 2.” His character in “The Glory” is the complete opposite of Tae Seop in “The Practical Guide to Love,” whom audiences have come to know him as, and once again this project showcases the actor’s range.

“Bon Appetit”

“Bon Appetit,” a contemporary romance BL, follows Do Hoon (Yoo Jung Hoon), a lonely office worker trapped in an exhausting, repetitive routine where every day feels the same. His quiet life shifts when Yoon Soo (Lee Ki Taek), a former college junior and old acquaintance who once struggled to confess his feelings, unexpectedly shows up with a simple housewarming gift. What begins as an awkward reconnection slowly turns into something warmer as Yoon Soo reenters his life and they start sharing meals after work. Through these everyday moments, Do Hoon finds comfort he did not know he was missing.

If you wanted Lee Ki Taek to have more romance scenes in “The Practical Guide to Love,” then “Bon Appetit” would be perfect. Although this K-drama is a BL, audiences get to see a more romance-heavy side of Lee Ki Taek, and in the end, he gets the love interest.

“Namib” follows a once successful music producer (Go Hyun Jung) whose career collapses after a major scandal, leaving her isolated and struggling to rebuild her life. At her lowest point, she crosses paths with a young trainee (Ryeoun) who has been repeatedly overlooked and pushed aside in the competitive entertainment industry. Drawn together by their shared failures and ambitions, the two form an unlikely partnership to pursue a second chance at success. As they work toward a comeback, they confront personal regrets, industry pressures, and the emotional cost of chasing fame, ultimately finding healing through music and mutual understanding.

In “Namib,” Lee Ki Taek plays an ex-trainee shaped by pressure, ambition, and insecurity in the entertainment world. His grounded acting adds realism to the trainee storyline and strengthens the drama’s emotional depth and tension.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Yumi’s Cells 3”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands”