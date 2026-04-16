Koo Kyo Hwan And Oh Jung Se Dish On Their Ridiculously Petty Friendship In “We Are All Trying Here”

“We Are All Trying Here” has offered a glimpse into the hilariously childish dynamic of Koo Kyo Hwan and Oh Jung Se.

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Koo Kyo Hwan and Oh Jung Se star as aspiring film director Hwang Dong Man and successful filmmaker Park Kyung Se, respectively. The two portray a “special” 20-year friendship defined by relentless verbal sparring and blunt jabs. Their hilariously petty battle of inferiority complexes is a key source of comedy in the drama. Ahead of the drama’s premiere, the two actors picked out particularly “ridiculously childish” scenes that preview this dynamic.

Koo Kyo Hwan first mentioned the so-called “kimchi stew incident.” He described it as childish when Park Kyung Se orders a non-spicy kimchi stew for Hwang Dong Man—who claims he doesn’t like kimchi stew. However, Koo Kyo Hwan continued: “But Hwang Dong Man is even more childish for following him to a kimchi stew restaurant and then saying he doesn’t like kimchi stew!”

Oh Jung Se, on the other hand, confessed that he was “deeply wounded” by Hwang Dong Man’s “congratulatory remark.” At what should have been Park Kyung Se’s happiest moment—when he released his film—Hwang Dong Man kept it simple by just saying one word: “Congrats!”

Oh Jung Se elaborated, saying, “It’s something I remember as an unforgettable, unpleasant feeling,” pointing to the strange gap between the word “congratulations” and the actual atmosphere in that moment. Highlighting the irony of a congratulation that leaves the recipient emotionally bruised, he added with a tease, “You’ll understand when you watch it.”

These amusing scenes are elevated by the remarkable synergy between the two actors. Koo Kyo Hwan praised his co-star, saying, “Even in moments when they’re clashing over petty insecurities, Oh Jung Se delivers lines that end with exclamation marks, not by raising his voice, but with a quiet, weighty energy.” He added, “His uniquely calm sense of humor has been a great learning experience for me.”

Oh Jung Se also applauded Koo Kyo Hwan’s distinctive aura. Mentioning Hwang Dong Man as a member of an elite group of eight prominent filmmakers, he shared, “Among the eight people, Hwang Dong Man feels like a different color, yet at the same time shares the same emotional tone.” He continued, “That’s not something you can portray through a simple concept—it’s the result of Koo Kyo Hwan’s deep thought and effort.”

The production team commented, “Koo Kyo Hwan and Oh Jung Se have brought to life a chillingly realistic dynamic of a 20-year friendship filled with both deep affection and intense resentment—two people who know each other’s most vulnerable sides better than anyone.” They added, “The outrageously petty yet painfully human chemistry between these two men forms another central pillar of the drama. Please look forward to the powerful synergy created by these two acting powerhouses.”

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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And Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax” below:

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