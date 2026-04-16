AMPERS&ONE Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'DEFINITION'

AMPERS&ONE’s latest comeback is off to a promising start!

Last week, the FNC Entertainment boy group returned with their fourth mini album “DEFINITION” and its title track “GOD” on April 8.

According to Hanteo Chart, AMPERS&ONE achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (April 8 to 14), “DEFINITION” sold a total of 152,092 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 108,457 copies set by their last mini album “LOUD & PROUD” in August 2025.

Congratulations to AMPERS&ONE on their new personal record!