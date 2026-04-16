'Cabbage Your Life' Ratings Fall Slightly For 4th Episode

KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” continues its relatively stable run.

According to Nielsen Korea, on April 16, the fourth episode of the Thursday drama dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent—returning to the show’s previous all-time low from its second episode two weeks ago.

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong)’s family, who suddenly end up living in the village of Yeonriri, as they struggle to return to their original home of Seoul.

Watch Park Sung Woong in “Livestream” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” below:

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