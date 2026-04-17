Watch: Park Eun Bin And Cha Eun Woo's 'The WONDERfools' Confirms Premiere Date With New Teasers

“The WONDERfools” is gearing up for its premiere!

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong city.

The newly released poster captures Team Wonderfools peeping above a vending machine as various objects float around them. Eun Chae Ni (Park Eun Bin) smiles brightly while Lee Woon Jung (Cha Eun Woo) focuses intently. Meanwhile, Son Kyung Hoon (Choi Dae Hoon) looks surprised as Kang Robin (Im Seong Jae) is scared and taken aback. The copy “Lovable misfits on a superpowered adventure” raises anticipation for their chaotic journey.

The teaser released along with the poster officially introduces the team of misfits. As a concerned voice comments, “I think there’s something wrong with all of us. Maybe someone sprayed pesticide in our neighborhood,” Team Wonderfools begin to discover their mysterious abilities.

While the members experiment with their various abilities, Eun Chae Ni calmly states, “Others would call these sorts of things superpowers.”

Watch the teaser below!

“The WONDERfools” is set to premeire on May 15.

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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Also watch Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

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