'Salmokji: Whispering Water' Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers After Topping Box Office For 9 Days In A Row

“Salmokji: Whispering Water” is off to a strong start at the box office!

Ever since its release on April 8, the new horror film starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jong Won has enjoyed an uninterrupted nine-day streak at No. 1 at the Korean box office.

On April 17, the Korean Film Council announced that “Salmokji: Whispering Water” had officially surpassed 1 million moviegoers, meaning that it took less than 10 days to hit the 1 million mark.

Notably, “Salmokji: Whispering Water” is the fastest horror film to reach the milestone since the 2019 movie “Metamorphosis.”

“Salmokji: Whispering Water” tells the story of a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the deep, dark water.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Jong Won’s drama “Brewing Love” below:

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