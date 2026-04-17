BABYMONSTER's 'SHEESH' Becomes Their 1st MV To Surpass 400 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On April 17 at approximately 8 a.m. KST, the girl group’s music video for “SHEESH” surpassed 400 million views, meaning that it took approximately two years, 16 months, and eight hours to achieve the feat since the music video’s release on April 1, 2024 at midnight KST.

“SHEESH” is also BABYMONSTER’s first music video to reach this YouTube milestone. Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “SHEESH” again below!