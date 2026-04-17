IU Is Egged By Byeon Woo Seok's Fans In 'Perfect Crown'

IU is about to face the fallout of being linked to the grand prince on MBC’s “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

On the second episode of “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian were swept up in dating rumors after being photographed entering the same hotel. During a past relationship with an idol, Seong Hui Ju suffered all sorts of indignities, such as being pelted with eggs and having her car vandalized by angry fans—and now that she has been connected romantically to a prince beloved by the whole nation, she is in for another trying ordeal.

In the drama’s upcoming third episode, Seong Hui Ju will go through a particularly rough day that includes a barrage of hate comments and a humiliating egg attack. Newly released stills capture Seong Hui Ju being egged by a group of high school students in a parking lot.

Meanwhile, Grand Prince Ian will shock everyone by undergoing a surprising change after accepting Seong Hui Ju’s marriage proposal. Seeing Seong Hui Ju suffer because of their dating rumors, the prince will take an unexpected course of action in order to protect her.

To find out what Grand Prince Ian has planned, catch the third episode of “Perfect Crown” on April 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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