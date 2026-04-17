Kim Hyang Gi's Life Turns Upside Down As Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, And More Become Her Teachers In 'Absolute Value Of Romance'

“Absolute Value of Romance” has released new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

The newly released stills depict Yeo Eui Ju grasping tightly to her phone with her gaze wavering as the prickly and cold match tacher Ga Wu Su (Cha Hak Yeon) appears in front of her, hinting at a misunderstanding that will take place.

As the handsome men who moved in next door become Yeo Eui Ju’s teachers, the stills of Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck) and Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun) teaching at Eui Ju’s school further raise anticipation for her chaotic school life.

From Yeo Eui Ju discovering a fainted Wu Su on the ground to Yeo Eui Ju being found in a pile of trash and Wu Su with his glasses all taped up, the stills highlight unpredictable moments to come.

Furthermore, the sight of Ga Wu Su with Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu) in flashy outfits, exuding vibes completely different from reality, raises more questions for what will unfold in the new drama.

“Absolute Value of Romance” will premiere on April 17 at 8 p.m. KST via Coupang Play.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moments of 18” on Viki:

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Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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