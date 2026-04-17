Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Get Into A Flower Fight During Their First Meeting In 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has shared a sneak peek of Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun’s unforgettable first encounter!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, sparks fly between Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye when they meet for the first time. After these two “villains” cross paths, they wind up getting into a heated duel in the middle of the street with flowers as their weapons. As befits a legendary villainess, Shin Seo Ri strikes a battle-ready pose while glaring fiercely at Cha Se Gye, who pitifully holds up some wilting flowers as his last line of defense.

Later, however, Cha Se Gye winds up pulling Shin Seo Ri into a tight embrace, leaving her flustered at suddenly finding herself in the arms of a stranger.

To find out how these two strangers go from a vicious flower duel to an unexpected embrace during their very first meeting, tune in to the premiere of “My Royal Nemesis” on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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