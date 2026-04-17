Oh Jung Se Is Amnesiac North Korean Special Agent Turned Humble Worker In “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills of Oh Jung Se!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Oh Jung Se stars as Bong Je Soon, an elite North Korean operative suffering from amnesia. In the past, Bong Je Soon was known as one of North Korea’s deadliest “human weapons,” excelling in taekkyeon (traditional Korean martial art) and undercover infiltration. While carrying out a mission to retrieve stolen classified documents and illicit funds, he falls into the sea and is eventually washed ashore on Yeongseon Island—far from any familiar ties.

The first stills of Bong Je Soon highlight a striking contrast between his past and present.

As the North Korean agent “Bulgae,” he commands attention with a cold, ruthless presence devoid of emotion. His restrained expressions and piercing, chilling gaze hint at the sheer tenacity and improbable luck that allowed him to survive even on the brink of death.

In stark contrast, Bong Je Soon after losing his memory and settling on Yeongseon Island is a far cry from his former charismatic self. With a timid smile and slumped shoulders, he now handles mundane office chores—repairing broken copiers and polishing his boss’s car—adding a touch of humor to his transformed life.

MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax” below:

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