Byeon Woo Seok Holds IU In His Arms Amid Fierce Confrontation With Gong Seung Yeon In “Perfect Crown”

“Perfect Crown” has teased a fierce standoff between Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon.

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Queen Dowager Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon) has long viewed Grand Prince Ian as a potential threat to her own son and has kept him in check. In an attempt to weaken his position, she even ordered him to marry a woman of her choosing. However, her plans appear to unravel after a dating rumor involving Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian comes to light.

The newly released stills capture a tense confrontation between Seong Hui Ju, Grand Prince Ian, and Yoon Irang. Standing opposite the pair, Yoon Irang glares at them with fury. Despite her piercing gaze, Grand Prince Ian remains firm as he shields Seong Hui Ju.

Moments later, however, Seong Hui Ju appears to lose consciousness, prompting him to lift her into his arms—further heightening intrigue. With royal attendants looking on, attention is drawn to why Grand Prince Ian and Yoon Irang—two key pillars of the royal family—have come into direct conflict, and why Seong Hui Ju has entered the palace in her nightclothes.

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” airs on April 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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