Bae Doona, Lomon, And More Return For “Family Matters 2” As Park Byung Eun And Others Join Cast

“Family Matters” Season 2 has offered a first look at its table read!

“Family Matters” is a black comedy thriller about a group of individuals with supernatural abilities who form a makeshift family to protect themselves from a criminal syndicate, while also wreak havoc on bad guys.

In Season 2, the family—now settled in a new city while hiding their pasts—faces an even more powerful enemy as they embark on a darker, more intense path of revenge.

The original cast returns, with Bae Doona, Baek Yoon Shik, Lomon, and Lee Su Hyun reuniting to portray the unconventional family. From “brain-hacker” mother Han Young Su (Bae Doona) to the eccentric grandfather and the now-grown siblings, their relationships are set to deepen further this season.

Park Byung Eun joins the cast as Baek Chul Yong, the family’s uncle.

The villain lineup has also been significantly expanded. Park Ho San, Jeon Hye Jin, Kang Ki Young, Baek Joo Hee, Shin Sung Min, and Lee Joong Ok join forces to form a formidable new wave of antagonists. Compared to the previous season, the more organized and powerful opposing forces are expected to place even greater pressure on the family, expanding the scale of the story.

At the script reading, Bae Doona shared, “The new characters felt much more terrifying,” while Baek Yoon Sik commented, “It’s meaningful just to be reunited.” Lomon and Lee Su Hyun also expressed their excitement about returning, and new cast member Park Byung Eun added, “I was impressed by Season 1, so I have high expectations.”

“Family Matters” Season 2 is currently aiming for a release in the second half of the year.

In the meantime, watch “Family Matters” with subtitles on Viki:

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