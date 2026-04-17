Yoo Yeon Seok And Team Rally Together To Defend Lee Deok Hwa In “Phantom Lawyer”

“Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled new stills ahead of its new episode!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Shin I Rang and his team finally unite in full force to take on the inheritance case of master shoemaker Kang Dong Sik (Lee Deok Hwa), who is on the verge of losing in court. Newly released stills show Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun—now fully in sync and operating as a perfect team—exuding a commanding presence. Their determined gazes reflect their resolve to uncover the hidden truth of the deceased and bring it to light. Adding to their strength is Shin I Rang’s brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho), further reinforcing the team.

Yoon Bong Soo’s addition brings a mix of humor and poignancy. In a pre-release clip, he ends up losing his minor acting role due to a phone call from his brother-in-law Shin I Rang interrupting filming, which ultimately leads him to join the Okcheon Building team as a key helper.

Meanwhile, anticipation is also building over how Kang Dong Sik himself—now deceased—will contribute to the case. So far, Shin I Rang’s ghost clients have provided crucial clues that only the dead could know, helping him secure victories in court.

However, the truth they must uncover is far from simple. As Taebaek presses its case by arguing that Kang Dong Sik’s will was fabricated based on scientific data, the team must instead rely on the memories and sincerity of the deceased—things that cannot be proven by numbers alone. Adding to the tension, a shocking possibility emerges in the preview: Ryu Seon Hwa, a co-founder believed to be dead, may actually still be alive. With the stakes higher than ever, what unexpected move will the team make to turn the tables in tonight’s episode?

Episode 11 of “Phantom Lawyer” airs on April 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki:

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