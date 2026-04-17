Lim Soo Jung Vows Revenge On Shim Eun Kyung Over Her Brother’s Death In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Lim Soo Jung is preparing for her revenge in “Mad Concrete Dreams.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Kim Seon (Lim Soo Jung) begins to uncover the truth behind the death of her brother Kim Gyun (Kim Nam Gil), who died early in the series following a mysterious car accident.

Kim Seon begins to harbor lingering doubts about the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death. Previously, she obtained Kim Gyun’s USB from Real Capital, the office of Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung), and questioned why it was there in the first place. Her suspicions deepen further after hearing from Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) that her husband Ki Su Jong may be connected to Kim Gyun’s death.

Kim Seon eventually moves closer to uncovering the truth and ultimately learns that Yo Na is behind it all—prompting her to make a decisive choice. Yo Na, who has carried out a series of unpredictable murders, is a highly dangerous figure, heightening tension over what consequences Kim Seon’s thirst for revenge may bring.

Until now, Kim Seon has been complicit in various incidents alongside Ki Su Jong for the sake of their family’s future. Though she tried to trust her husband, that trust has now been shattered—raising questions about what path she will take next. Meanwhile, Kim Gyun’s USB, which she had been unable to access due to a password, emerges as a crucial variable, drawing attention to the hidden truth it may contain.

Episode 11 of “Mad Concrete Dreams” airs on April 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

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