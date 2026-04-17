Wendy, Young K, Kim Jae Joong, And More Announced As Masters For New Audition Show “The Scout”

The upcoming music audition program “The Scout” has unveiled its star-studded lineup of masters along with its first teaser!

On April 17, ENA announced its new music project “The Scout: Stars Reborn,” revealing Lee Seung Chul, Kim Jae Joong, Red Velvet’s Wendy, DAY6’s Young K, and Choo Sung Hoon as the show’s masters.

“The Scout” is a growth-focused music project in which top industry experts personally discover “hidden gems”—artists who have already debuted but have yet to fully showcase their potential—and guide them toward new opportunities.

Alongside the announcement, the show released its official poster and teaser video.

In the poster, the masters come together with a commanding presence, their forward-facing gazes reflecting their mission to uncover undiscovered talent. Lee Seung Chul stands at the center, anchoring the lineup with his signature charisma, while Young K and Choo Sung Hoon add a steady intensity with their arms crossed. With Kim Jae Joong and Wendy rounding out the team, the lineup highlights a wide range of musical backgrounds.

The teaser underscores the concept of “stars being reborn,” carrying the message, “A story of rising stars created by established stars.” In the clip, Lee Seung Chul explains, “There are many people who debuted but weren’t able to find success and became discouraged. The goal is to bring them back and ‘reboot’ them through music.”

The video also introduces 16 contestants selected through closed auditions. After Lee Seung Chul announces, “Congratulations on becoming the muses of ‘The Scout,’” Kim Jae Joong, Wendy, Young K, and Choo Sung Hoon appear one by one, signaling the start of the journey.

Watch the teaser below:

“The Scout” is set to premiere on May 8 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Jae Joong on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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